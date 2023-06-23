Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 12-month low of $195.28 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

