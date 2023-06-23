NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Down 1.1%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €16.75 ($18.21) and last traded at €17.16 ($18.65). Approximately 48,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.35 ($18.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOEJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.36. The stock has a market cap of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.