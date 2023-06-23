Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 13125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The company has a market cap of C$49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 104.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.82 million during the quarter.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.