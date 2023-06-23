Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc Sells 2,492,871 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,234. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.