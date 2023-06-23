NovoCure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,774 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 853,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,785. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.



NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

