Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $45,070.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

