Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $45,070.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

