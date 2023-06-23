NWF Group (NWFFF) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NWF Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for NWF Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NWF Group
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|NWF Group Competitors
|250
|1054
|1491
|50
|2.47
As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 56.50%. Given NWF Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NWF Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares NWF Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NWF Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-6.36
|NWF Group Competitors
|$1.04 billion
|$107.92 million
|116.77
NWF Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NWF Group. NWF Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares NWF Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NWF Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NWF Group Competitors
|-91.04%
|-48.45%
|-17.03%
Summary
NWF Group peers beat NWF Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
NWF Group Company Profile
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. is a medical technology company, which develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. It is also involved in the development of its proprietary, next-gen ImgAssist, artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project. The company was founded by Elizabeth Munro, David Rempel, and Andrew Berkeley on May 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
