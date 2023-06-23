Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0507

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $290.23 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05015892 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $16,803,367.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

