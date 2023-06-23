OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.