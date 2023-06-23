OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
OFS Credit stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27.
OFS Credit Company Profile
