Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $59.31 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,068,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

