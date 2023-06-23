Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Cut by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of OHI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.04%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

Further Reading

