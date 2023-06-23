OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.77 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $83.17 million and $13.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

