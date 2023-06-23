One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.37

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.37 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.06), with a volume of 118,708 shares.

One Media iP Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

One Media iP Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About One Media iP Group

In other news, insider Michael Infante bought 83,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,010.84 ($6,411.82). Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

