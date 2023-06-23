Oppenheimer Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

