Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.21.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

