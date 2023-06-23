Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.63. 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

