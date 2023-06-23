PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 48.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

