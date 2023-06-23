Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

PTN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading

