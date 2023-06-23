Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PTN opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,167,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.