Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

