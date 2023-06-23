PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. 4,881,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,007,873. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

