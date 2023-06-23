Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £146.30 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 19 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($187.20).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($189.79).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($196.70).

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 743.50 ($9.51) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,076 ($13.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.72. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.36) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.52) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.47).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

