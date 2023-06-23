Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $15.20 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 48.29%.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ PSHG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 132,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 1,828.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 7.93% of Performance Shipping worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

