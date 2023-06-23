Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.60. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 365,967 shares traded.

PFMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.34.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,793,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,489.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,651,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,342 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,763,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,595,000 after acquiring an additional 308,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

