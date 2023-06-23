Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 21,731 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,348.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,551,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,735,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 23,140 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,731,103.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HHC stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 396,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,506.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.