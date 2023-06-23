Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Insider Naguib Kheraj Buys 45,000 Shares

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($94,433.78).

Naguib Kheraj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Naguib Kheraj bought 300,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($575,815.74).

Petershill Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:PHLL opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.72. Petershill Partners PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.69.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is presently -4,375.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Petershill Partners

(Get Rating)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.