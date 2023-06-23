Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.32 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,116,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.93 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The company has a market cap of £45.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

