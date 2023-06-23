P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.49. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
P&F Industries Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.51.
P&F Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Institutional Trading of P&F Industries
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
Read More
