P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.49. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.51.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.