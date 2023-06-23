Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 6,686 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $860.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

