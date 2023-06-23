Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:POR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

