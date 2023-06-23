Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.