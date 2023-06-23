Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 252,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 663,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 504,097 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

