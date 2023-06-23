Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 252,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 663,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 504,097 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

