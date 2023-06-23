PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Up to $90.89

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.89, but opened at $92.76. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $92.47, with a volume of 25,436 shares.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,704,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

