PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,449,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 972,886 shares.The stock last traded at $99.65 and had previously closed at $99.62.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. American Trust boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 69.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $857,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

