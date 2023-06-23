Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,370. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

