Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 772,539 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

