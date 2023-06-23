Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $198.39. 285,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.