Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives “Downgrade” Rating from 58.com

58.com reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 192,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,776. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

