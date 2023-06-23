Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $642.02

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 642.02 ($8.22) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.70). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.70), with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

Porvair Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 642.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 631.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £295.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,040.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

