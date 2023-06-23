Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $69.91 million and $2.83 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

