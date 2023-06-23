Powerledger Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and $1.85 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

