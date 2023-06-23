Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

