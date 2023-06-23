Powers Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

