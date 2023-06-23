Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 6.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 175,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.