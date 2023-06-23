Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 14.2% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,524.8% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 736,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

