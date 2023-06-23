Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

