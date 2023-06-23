Prom (PROM) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00013912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $77.76 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28128178 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,116,622.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

