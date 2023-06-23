Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 168,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 121,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

