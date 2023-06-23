Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 170.5% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $464.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
