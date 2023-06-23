Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

